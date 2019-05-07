Putting paws to paper for a good cause Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Children all over the country will be able to get messages of hope from Central Illinois' puppies. Pawprint Ministries is introducing a new program; sending paw-tographs to sick children.

It's an autographed letter from a dog; each one stamped with the dog's paw print. Pawprint Ministries says it introduced the program last week.

Leaders say they got the idea after seeing a social media post. A 7-year old with a brain tumor made a post asking for letters and pictures from dogs. They felt like it was something other children would benefit from too.

They're working with a lady in Arizona and they're using her dog to send pawtographs to sick children. They say they're currently working on getting other dogs trained to be part of the project.

They say they've already had multiple requests from people in several states asking for pawtographed pictures, so they know they're going to be pretty busy starting the new program.

