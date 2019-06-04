Putting knowledge to the test Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- Students showed off their book smarts at a quiz bowl competition in Atlanta. The Scholastic Bowl Team at Uni High went up against 350 teams from all over the world. One member of the group said there was a team there from Seuol, South Korea. Their group came in 2nd place.

They had to know several topics, including history, sciences, and arts. They'll get a chance to see if they can finish higher. The team will be competing in Washington D.C. at a different tournament this weekend.

