Putting knowledge to the test
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- Students showed off their book smarts at a quiz bowl competition in Atlanta. The Scholastic Bowl Team at Uni High went up against 350 teams from all over the world. One member of the group said there was a team there from Seuol, South Korea. Their group came in 2nd place.
They had to know several topics, including history, sciences, and arts. They'll get a chance to see if they can finish higher. The team will be competing in Washington D.C. at a different tournament this weekend.
