Tuesday night marks one of the biggest days on the Jewish calendar: The start of the Purim holiday. It’s a celebration of pride in remembrance of when ancestors stood up to a regime that wanted to destroy them.

This particular holiday falls in the middle of an assault on the people of Ukraine. Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel with the Chabad Center For Jewish Life & Living says it’s at the top of his mind. They put on a supper for 400 Ukrainian refugees, all children fleeing a wartorn country.

We caught up with them on Zoom in Berlin, Germany as they ate.