Punkin Chunkin Championship coming to Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Central Illinois will soon be home to the World Punkin Chunkin Championship.

It's moving to Rantoul after decades in Delaware. Officials say they need a lot of land to continue operating. They've chosen the former Chanute Air Force Base.

They're planning to be in Rantoul from November 1st through the 3rd.