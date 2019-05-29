Punkin Chunkin Championship coming to Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Central Illinois will soon be home to the World Punkin Chunkin Championship.
It's moving to Rantoul after decades in Delaware. Officials say they need a lot of land to continue operating. They've chosen the former Chanute Air Force Base.
They're planning to be in Rantoul from November 1st through the 3rd.
