Local News

Punkin Chunkin Championship coming to Illinois

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:56 PM CDT

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- Central Illinois will soon be home to the World Punkin Chunkin Championship.

It's moving to Rantoul after decades in Delaware. Officials say they need a lot of land to continue operating. They've chosen the former Chanute Air Force Base.

They're planning to be in Rantoul from November 1st through the 3rd.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected