ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The village is getting into the Halloween spirit this week.

Starting Saturday and going all the way through Oct. 31, the Pumpkin House will be lit up every night. There are about 200 carved pumpkins on display. The tradition is in its 18th year.

The house is at 235 S Vine Street, Arthur. They will stay lit until 10 p.m. every night.