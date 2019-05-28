Pulling the plug on playing at the pool Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some families had to find another place to enjoy Memorial Day weekend. Fairview Park Pool was closed because of a leak.

People didn't let that stop them from enjoying their day off. Some families thought they'd spend Memorial Day cooling off at Fairview Park Pool.

"I mean, a lot of us look forward to it for sure."

But, the parking lot is completely empty and children are at the playground instead.

"It stinks that it's not open yet."

"It is unfortunate because we don't have a pool."

The park district found a leak in the pool and crews are working to patch it.

This isn't the first time there have been issues. Last Memorial Day, the pool was closed because of an underground water line break.

"We probably definitely would have been at the swimming pool had it been open."

"We're just hanging out at the park playing baseball."

But without a place to go for a dip, some parents decided to make a different trip to Scovill Zoo.

"It's a good option instead. They can feed the goats down in the petting area. They can take the train ride, the carousel ride. We have our concessions open."

Parents will soon have another option. An aquatic center is expected to open this time next year. But for now, families are making the most of all the city has to offer.

"We just went on a walk and now we're here at the park."

Finding other ways to have fun and stay dry for Memorial Day weekend. Park District officials say Fairview is expected to be open next weekend. The new aquatic center is expected to open in 2020.