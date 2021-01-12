Public works committee to vote on Williams Street realignment

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Danville aldermen are set to vote on road improvements Tuesday night.

The Public Works Committee will consider approving the purchase of three properties on Williams Street, between Robinson and Harmon streets. It’s also looking to spend $57,425 in extra engineering fees.

It’s for a road realignment project that will smooth out Williams Street with an ‘S’ curve.

City Engineer Sam Cole says the project design is still being worked on, and the city still needs to buy another property. He adds they may begin construction in 2022.