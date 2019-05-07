Public libraries benefit from annual grant
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded grants worth $15.4 million to more than 600 public libraries in the state.
It's the FY19 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants which provide support for libraries to access materials such as:
- Large print material
- Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs
- Audiobooks and eBooks
- Home visit book delivery service
- New computers, iPads and printers
- Spanish and dual language materials
- Expanded access to online resources
- Adult programming
The network of 631 public libraries in the state serve nearly 12 million patrons. White spoke about the distribution of the grant.
“I am proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to our communities,” White said. “Our libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens and I am pleased to be able to provide these grants each year.”
For more information, click here.
