Public Input Needed by Forest Preserve

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Homer Lake Interpretive Center is in need of updates and the Champaign County Forest Preserve wants to know what you want to see there.

Officials with the forest preserve district say the building was not made for all the things the center offers. They say an entirely new building will most likely be needed. They are still in the early planning stages. With so much left to be decided, they want to know which ways they can best serve the people who come out.

“We hear from the public, as far as public meetings space, to perhaps types of exhibits like all the things that have to do with our local enviornment and nature, to some aspects of sustainable agriculture considering where we are in Champaign County,” says Deputy Director Michael Daab.

The first public meeting will be next Thursday. People can sign up for the virtual meeting.