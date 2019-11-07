Public housing won’t allow smoking marijuana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois at the start of the new year, but people living in public housing may not be able to use it.

The Chicago Housing Authority let its tenants know this week they cannot smoke it in their homes. They say it is because it is against federal law.

Smoking weed is also not allowed in Champaign County Public Housing, but it is not for the same reason. They say it is because of a recent Department of Housing and Urban Development law. It requires every housing authority in the country to have a smoke-free policy.

The Housing Authority of Champaign County already had that rule in place though. CEO David Northern even went to Washington, D.C. to advocate for it.

“I spoke at the White House related to smoke-free housing back in 2010,” says Northern. “So this is something that is major for us when we talk about housing, when we talk about clean, safe, decent and sanitary housing, we got to talk about smoking also.”

People with medical marijuana cards are currently required to smoke outside their homes if they live in Public Housing. But people who smoke recreationally will not even be able to do that. The Illinois law requires people to smoke recreational marijuana inside of a home or at some dispensaries.

Northern says they will not go out of their way to catch people, but they have to uphold the law.

“We’re not the smoking police,” says Northern. “We’re not going to walk around, knocking on doors, trying to catch people smoking. Our goal is to manage the property and keep it in great condition and also house people. It is rules and regulations we have to follow, and the rules and regulations right now is no smoking in homes.”

The HACC says it does not have a rule in place preventing legal possession of recreational marijuana, just smoking.