Public health officials report 1,780 new cases of COVID-19, 34 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 1,780 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 34 more deaths.

Deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s

Greene County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

Marshall County: 1 male 60s

Montgomery County: 1 female 60s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 male 90s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,668 specimens for a total of 18,069,753.

As of Friday night, 1,353 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 20–26, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 20–26, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,740,105 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 69,736 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.