Public health officials announce 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths.
IDPH has reported a total of 259,909 cases since the pandemic began, including 8,295 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 56,594 specimens.
As of Friday night, 1,509 people were reported to be hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 344 patients were in the ICU and 170 were on ventilators.