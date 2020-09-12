Public health officials announce 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 259,909 cases since the pandemic began, including 8,295 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 56,594 specimens.

As of Friday night, 1,509 people were reported to be hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 344 patients were in the ICU and 170 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020