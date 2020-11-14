Public health officials announce 11,028 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 11,028 new cases of COVID-19, including 166 more deaths.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there was a delay in death data reporting on November 13, 2020, which meant 66 deaths that occurred Friday are being reported with Saturday’s total.

The state reached a one-day testing record with more than 114,000 COVID-19 tests reported.

The following deaths were reported in Central Illinois:

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Coles County: 1 female 60s

Effingham County: 2 females 90s

Iroquois County: 1 female 60s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Shelby County: 1 male 60s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

IDPH has reported a total of 562,985 cases, including 10,670 deaths, since the pandemic began.

As of Friday night, 5,415 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,018 patients were in the ICU and 499 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 7 – November 13 is 12.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 7, 2020 – November 13, 2020 is 14.7%.