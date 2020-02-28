Public asked for opinion on fate of century old building

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chautauqua Building has been standing for more than a century. Recently though, it has been barely standing with closed doors and broken windows.

Some people have been fighting to save it for years. Now officials in Shelbyville want to know if that is what everyone wants.

A referendum will be on next month’s ballot simply asking whether to renovate it or tear it down. Emotions are high on both sides of the debate, but Shelbyville leaders are hoping an official poll can lead them down the right path.

In its prime, the Chautauqua Building saw anything from weddings to talent shows to concerts. After years of sitting untouched, it is not even safe to stand in during strong winds.

“The Chautauqua Building needs some repair,” says Shelbyville Mayor Jeff Johnson. “There’s infrastructure, the skeleton that needs repair. There’s the new roof that needs repair. It’s a big decision and it’s emotional on both sides so we’re just trying to get some input from the people of Shelbyville.”

The process will cost the city in either option. On the referendum, Shelbyville has proposed it would cost at $700,000 to renovate the structure and roof. Tearing it down though is estimated to cost $100,000. People who want it down would rather see the money go to something else, but others do not want to see the landmark go.

“I think it should stay up and running,” says Shelbyille business owner Cheryl Schultz. “I think it’s going to take a big expense to fix it, but I’d really like to see it continue. I mean it is a landmark.”

The city says taxes would not go up in either option. The money would be taken from their budget. Depending on how the city moves forward, they think the Chautauqua Building could still become a key component in their economy again.

“I think it could be an asset for the city but we need to have shows and events and things there,” says Johnson. “With the lake and being a tourist community, we could use such facility. But then the flip side is, will the facility also be the one that would be best suited for that? We don’t want to put money in it and just let it sit there. We do need to use it.”

The final results of the referendum are not legally binding and the expected costs are not set in stone. They will get a better idea of those costs when they decide which route to take.

The Chautauqua Building was named one of the most endangered landmarks in Illinois a decade ago. The vote is only open to people living in the city of Shelbyville. It will be included on ballots in the Illinois Primary on March 17.