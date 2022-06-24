CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In Illinois, the Reproductive Health Act ensures people still have access to abortions and other forms of contraception. But a Planned Parenthood representative said there are still some things people should consider, like whether their health insurance covers birth control.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois Vice President of Public Policy Brigid Leahy said the Illinois Medicaid program requires insurance to cover abortion.

“The other thing that could play a role is whether or not you can get to a provider. Thankfully, you don’t really need an in-person appointment for many methods of birth control,” she said.

She said Planned Parenthood offers birth control via Telehealth, but some providers and other methods may require in-person visits.

She said no matter where patients live across the country, they can find a verified abortion provider on this website.