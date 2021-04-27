Protest planned at Watseka, calls for better medical care of inmates at jail

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — People are gathering Tuesday afternoon to march on the Iroquois County Jail, demanding better medical care.

This comes eight months after inmates Andre Maiden and Jason Fancher died in custody. The Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition is demanding access to trained medical staff and timely medical care at the Iroquois County Jail.

Activists delivered a petition demanding changes at the jail to the sheriff three months ago. They say he has not responded yet.

The changes they’re asking for include: sufficient access to medical care, accountability of officers violating inmate rights, and protecting inmates from sexual assault, harassment, and retaliation.

The group will march at noon from Forest Park and end at the county jail. A rally will then follow.

The families of Maiden and Fancher will be there, along with the family of Travis Taylor, a man who died in custody at a different Illinois jail.