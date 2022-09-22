TUSCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re not feeling good, it can be easy to explain what’s wrong. But for animals, it’s a little different and more challenging.

Dr. Sally Foote, a veterinarian in Tuscola, said a pet’s pain can often go unnoticed until it becomes severe.

Little things like not wanting to play with a toy or chewing on one side of the mouth may be bigger issues.

Dr. Foote said it is important to catch the problem sooner rather than later and to watch for signs she follows on the Colorado Pain Scale.

“The cat standing, and he may just hold his body close,” she said. “There’s also a pain scale for the dogs. Things like, the dog might just be laying more just a little more, is slower to get up, slower to rise.”

She said pets keep the same behaviors now from when they were in the wild. If they were in pain then, a predator would go after them.

