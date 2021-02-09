Protecting your body during the pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may have spent a lot of 2020 working from home, watching TV, scrolling on your phone .. or just generally lying around.

The way we’ve treated our bodies during this pandemic can have lasting impacts. Physical therapists are already starting to see some of them.

“There are some things irreversible that happen — a year is a long time to be working with abnormal posture of the neck,” says Gretchen Thompson. She helps run Impact Physical Therapy in Champaign. She says the team at Impact has seen an increase in patients with headaches and neck and back pain.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming in with myofascial cervical pain, meaning just the muscles that are formed at the base of the skull essentially,” says Thompson.

Physical therapists can teach you ways to strengthen your muscles or find better posture — but first and foremost, they need you to pay attention to what you’re doing with your body.

“They could do exercises every hour throughout the day, but if they’re still sitting in that forward head position which, ya know the term is ‘tech neck,’ then that’s not gonna reverse until they actually alleviate the problem,” says Thompson.

Doctor Andrew Zasada with OSF says symptoms may start small but they can lead to big problems. That’s why you shouldn’t ignore what your body is telling you.

“It can cause misalignment of your cervical spine and actually start causing problems with the disks that kind of act as a shock absorber in your cervical spine. And when these disks start slipping out of place, they can impinge the nerves going down your arms, going down your back, causing more chronic pain … At 45 degrees to 50 degrees, your head weighs approximately 60 pounds on your neck and your neck is trying to pull that back. That can cause a lot of stress for those muscles,” says Zasada.

Zasada says if you’ve rested for a couple of days and are still experiencing pain, that’s when you should probably go see a professional. But it’s not just you you need to worry about.

“I think that paying attention to our kids is very important because their spines are still developing,” says Thompson.

That means setting up stations that are good for both working from home and learning from home, getting up and moving around, and listening to what your body needs or is feeling — all so you don’t end this pandemic with lasting pain.

