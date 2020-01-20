Protecting pets from cold weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With bitter cold temperatures and more snow on the way, animal experts are sharing advice for keeping pets safe in the winter.

They say salt can be dangerous for pets, because the salt can cut their paws during walks. To reduce the risk of injury, Amy Anderson with Urbana Animal Control suggests either putting dogs in boots, or rubbing their feet with petroleum jelly before going outside to create a layer of protection.

Anderson says it’s also important to make sure pets have access to shelter and water.

“If you leave an animal out for about 30 minutes, they start to get frostbite,” Anderson says. “So they get frostbite on their ears, on their nose, on their tummies, on their paws, so we really want to be vigilant about how much time we’re letting them stay out.”

She says if it’s too cold for a human to be exposed, it’s too long for the dog as well.