URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bitter temperatures aren’t only affecting people and pets. Cars are having a tough time staying warm, too.

Dyno-Tune’s Drew York said there are three things to look out for when the temperatures drop below zero: tire pressure, batteries and your car’s cooling system. All can be jeopardized in extreme cold.

He said the best way to keep your car starting is making sure all those systems are up to date.

“I would recommend, when you know cold’s coming, to go ahead and schedule an appointment,” York said, “and have those things checked just so you have the peace of mind, come a zero-degree morning, that your car is going to get started up and take you where you need to go.”

He said the most typical problem drivers have is old batteries failing to start the car when it’s cold. Not having the right anti-freeze could also cause parts in or around your engine to freeze and break.