Prosecutors explain why probation can be a fair sentence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- "They only got probation?"

We hear that when someone who commits a serious crime gets a sentence that seems too lenient.

This has happened recently. Michael Akers from Broadlands sexually assaulted a girl under 13. He was sentenced to four years probation last week.

Many have mentioned on social media that they're disappointed with the prosecutors in this county. One person mentioned how this light penalties could be why victims don't come forward.

The Champaign County State's Attorney says people don't understand what probation involves. Probation and Court Services Director Michael Williams says the level of supervision is extensive.

"They have to submit to polygraph exams during the course of their supervision. They have to submit to searches of their homes, their persons, their telephones, their computers," said Williams.

Sometimes the only thing a victim wants is for it all to be over.

"Probably one of the hardest [sic] things to ask a victim to do: to get up in a room full of strangers and tell the story about what might have been the most traumatic event in his or her life and then be subject to cross-examination by a defense attorney in the presence of the abuser," said Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.

"If the perpetrator was someone that they cared about, it could be that maybe that is an outcome there more comfortable with," said RACES Associate Director Jaya Kolisetty.

There are also many guidelines a judge has to follow.

"The law requires the judges when they're making a sentencing decision, if an [sic] offense is probationable, to consider probation first," said Rietz.

For each case, the victim, offender, and circumstances are different. While a conviction might not make sense from the outside, Rietz say it's often the best possible ending for those involved.

"The satisfaction for a victim of sitting in a courtroom and hearing a defendant plead guilty and being put on probation with all the strict terms that go along with sex offender probation and for that victim to be able to move forward with his or her life, we consider that a win. We consider that justice," said Rietz

In many of these cases, probation includes the offender being listed on a registry. The length of time they're listed depends on the offense, but for many of them it ranges from 20 years to life.