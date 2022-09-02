SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois.

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.

“Operation of the Project will also promote, and benefit participants in, the ethanol industry in Illinois, Iowa, and other Midwest states by providing a cost-effective solution to reducing their carbon emissions and thereby enhancing their long-term environmental and economic sustainability,” the initial application to ICC reads.

The map of the pipeline submitted by Navigator Heartland Greenway to the ICC

Sangamon County filed a Petition to Intervene Wednesday, which allows the county to be heard before a judge rules on the application.

“The County Board feels strongly that a Petition to Intervene is a prudent step to address the concerns of Sangamon County residents,” Andy Van Meter, Sangamon County Board chairman, said.

The legal action comes after numerous citizens voiced concerns over the pipeline, saying it would damage the environment should a leak happen and devalue their property. Several townships and the village of Mt. Auburn also passed resolutions condemning the pipeline

“We landowners, ecologists, farmers, and townships have expressed our multiple safety and property value concerns regarding the dangerous Navigator CO2 Pipeline,” Kathleen Campbell, Sangamon County landowner, said.

In a statement to WCIA, Heartland Greenway welcomed the county’s court filing.

“We are regularly providing project updates to county officials, landowners, and other stakeholders across the footprint,” the statement reads. “Some have identified that they’d also like a formal role in the ICC-process. Project permitting is a public process, with public engagement being a key component.”

NICOR, a gas company, has also filed a Petition to Intervene on Friday. Experts said this case is still in the early phases and could easily last over a year.