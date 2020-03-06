Proposal provides positive payoff for private school teachers

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The State Senate passed a bill to help stem the teacher shortage. SB 3027 makes it easier for private school teachers to transfer to public schools. Currently, a teacher’s years of private teaching don’t count toward pension benefits.

The legislation provides teachers the option of paying into the system to cover both the employee and employer pension contributions for up to two years of private teaching. It also requires the previous private school was certified by the Illinois State Board of Education.











Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield), who filed the bill, says, “Right now, for a teacher to switch from a public school to a public school, they fear their years of private teaching are lost, at least in terms of their retirement credit. This creates another challenge for our public schools who are already struggling to recruit good teachers in the midst of a statewide teacher shortage. This bill would help public schools and their teachers at little to no cost to the taxpayers.”

Teachers would have until June 30, 2021 to take advantage of the program. The measure now heads to the House for consideration.