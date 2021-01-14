Property management clears up concerns about boiler replacement

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — People at Lake of the Woods Apartments are worried about their hot water and heat being shut off for repairs, but employees with the complex said there’s nothing to be worried about.

Most of the concerns surrounds the amount of time the water and heat will be shut off. People living there got a note from the owners. It said there was an issue with the boiler, and it needed to be replaced.

For the replacement, the note said the water and heat will be shut off. The plan is for that to happen Monday. The note also said that, once the work was done, it might take 24 to 48 hours to get back to normal. A lot of residents were worried about waiting that long, but the property manager feels the note was misunderstood.

“It should only take a few hours [for the replacement]. I can… I don’t want to swear to anything, but everything should be up and running before close of business. It should be an easy swap,” explained Property Manager Debbie Daily.

Once the water comes back on, a lot of people are going to start using it. Daily said that may mean they run out of hot water very quickly, and it will take a bit for things to return to normal.

“There’s 190-feet-worth of piping that it’s gotta go through to get to all the apartments, so if everybody starts using everything at the same time, they’re gonna drain it real quick, so that’s why we say that. So no, you won’t be without heat and hot water for two days,” said Daily.

Right now, the complex is running on a backup boiler. If people living there have concerns, Daily said they should call the office.