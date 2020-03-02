Prop $20 leads to drug arrest

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Chicago woman, who used to live locally, is accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

Authorities say 31-year old Priscilla Martinez tried to use the bill marked “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “In Props We Trust,” at Huck’s, in the 500-block of Madison Avenue, about 2:30 am Saturday.

A consent search of Martinez’s vehicle resulted in the recovery of two paraphernalia pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue. She faces charges of possession of methamphetamine. Forgery charges could be added at a later date.

