Prolonged bed bug infestation creates extensive concern for tenants

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — More tenants are coming forward with complaints following a prolonged bed bug infestation at Lake Forest Apartments.

It has spread to other buildings in the last few weeks and people who live there are fed up. WCIA first reported about the bed bug issue last month when people complained management didn’t tell them about it. Several tenants have come forward saying they have a problem with the lack of communication.

In early July, a tenant of Lake Forest Apartments contacted WCIA with a complaint against the property management. She said she found a bedbug in her apartment, and later learned that an adjacent apartment had a severe bed bug infestation. But she was not notified of this by management and said the property manager would not respond to her questions about what was being done to stop it from getting worse.

Now, a month later, another tenant said the bed bug infestation has spread to other buildings, including an apartment near hers. She’s frustrated with the same lack of thorough communication from management and prevention efforts. The woman said, “My concern here is why don’t they already have a monthly spray in place? Why do I have to beg for information? Had I not heard this from someone else, I would’ve never known or know to advocate for myself and other people in the building.”

This tenant said there is now a new property manager. But there is still a lack of communication about the problem, leaving tenants wondering why it hasn’t been fixed yet.

WCIA has made multiple attempts to contact the property management but none of the calls have been returned.