Project teaches students about community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some kindergarteners are working on a mural that will teach them about their school community.

Every student at Stratton Academy of the Arts are painting these smaller pieces and they’ll be combined to create a full mural. Teachers say the idea is to teach kids how to work together.

“The kids love artwork. So any time we can incorporate art into our curriculum, it’s a lot of fun. They love to paint, and we’re just trying to build skills on working together.”

The final product will be on display at their arts integrated showcase next Friday.