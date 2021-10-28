Project Success to publish Christmas wish list

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Project Success of Vermilion County will begin the publication of their Christmas wish list in mid-November.

Officials said they are currently accepting monetary donations, stocking stuffers and new gift boxes.

All donations can be sent to 917 North Walnut Street, Suite 203. People can also donate on Project Success website through the “donate” button on the top right.

According to officials, Project Success was founded in 1998. It is a children and family services organization based in Vermilion County. Their mission is to empower children and families to achieve their highest potential, so they can become responsible and productive members of community.

Project Success currently operates 18 sites and one community center in Vermilion County, where they serve over 1,000 children and families. They provide critical services to local children, including homework assistance, tutoring, credit recovery and many project-based academic enrichment programs.

For more information, please call 217-446-3200 or email kdavid@vcprojectsuccess.org.