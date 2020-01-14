Program needs more volunteers

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bismarck Junior Basketball League has 175 kids participating every year, but now they are having trouble finding volunteer coaches.

They are not in danger of shutting operations this year, but the annual struggle has been getting worse.

The program is for kindergartners through fourth graders across a dozen teams. President Jim Ribbe says his pool of volunteers is starting to dry up.

“About 22 years ago, I had a list of people on the form,” says Ribbe. “12, 14 coaches. Now I need eight, and I’m hard fought to get eight.”

Ribbe thinks families are just getting too busy to volunteer now. The program started in 1998 with just 50 kids signed up. Now, it has grown to one of the biggest programs in Central Illinois.

While it teaches them the fundamentals, it also does work in socializing and teaching kids teamwork. One of the coaches signed up is also a teacher at Bismarck-Henning Junior High. She says the program is a great way to inspire students.

“Adults have such an impact on kids and even as teachers we don’t always get that one-on-one,” says eighth grade teacher Carrie Cool. “You have a lot of opportunities to really make a difference with kids in their lives in coaching. And then of course just the fun sport aspect of it.”

Ribbe says the program has improved Bismarck at the high school level. Most of the current team started in the junior league, but most of the kids who join are just in it for the fun. He believes that makes it an invaluable resource for the village.

“In Bismarck, you don’t have to travel to the Y or go, ‘Where am I going to play? I really want my kid to play basketball,'” says Ribbe. “It’s right here. They can play right here at your school and I just think that’s huge.”

Every level of the league is co-ed and does not keep score. Ribbe says not everyone is for that, but it is intentional to help kids build more self-esteem.