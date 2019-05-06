Program helps save money on electricity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- One program is helping low-income homeowners lower their electricity bills.

Enrollment is now open for Springfield City Water, Light and Power's "Helping Homes" program. Qualifying homeowners can receive upgrades like LED lighting and central air-conditioner replacements that help lower energy costs.

This program is open to CWLP customers that own their homes and meet the income criteria, earning less than $42,800 per year. Customers wishing to apply should call CWLP's Energy Services Office. They will pre-screen customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

