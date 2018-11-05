Program gets families moving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some seasonal fun brought families together.

“Wee Love Music” gave families a chance to get up and move around.

Children had a chance to sing and throw leaves in the air.

The fun was all about family time.

Parents say it’s a great opportunity for their children.

“It was really fun. The singing was wonderful and all of the activities were interactive. I think it gave our kids a lot of room to run around and do things they don’t normally do at home,” says Urbana parent, Robert Nagel.

He says he enjoys the Urbana Free Library’s different activities for families.

“Wee Love Music” hosts one of those each month.

