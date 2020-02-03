Profitable first month of pot sales

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state’s new adult-use cannabis industry has generated nearly $40 million in sales during its first month according to Governor JB Pritzker’s administration.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional regulation announced sales in January totaled $39,247,840.83. Dispensaries around the state sold more than 972,045 items during that period. Sales to residents amounted to $30,611,632.22 while sales to out-of-state customers totaled $8,636,208.61.



A long line of people brave the cold as they wait to be the first in Illinois to purchase recreational marijuana at Sunnyside dispensary Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)



A portion of every sale is to be reinvested in communities most harmed by the failed war on drugs. Last month, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. The applications are available on IDOA’s website.

Completed applications can be submitted starting Friday, February 14. The deadline is 5 pm, Monday, March 16.