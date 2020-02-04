Problems for pets with pot

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Veterinarians expect to see more cases of animals intoxicated with marijuana. In the first week of the state’s legalization, the UI Veterinary Teaching Hospital saw two cases.

Dr. Caroline Tonozzi, a specialist in veterinary emergency and critical care who heads the small animal ER at the hospital says, “Animal poison control hotlines have been reporting exponential increases in the number of calls about pets exposed to marijuana as the drug has been legalized for medical or recreational use in states across the country.”







Both dogs and cats can be poisoned by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive substance in cannabis. Despite CBD (cannabidiol) being marketed for both human and animal consumption, Dr. Tonozzi says there’s little evidence to support claims it’s effective at producing any health benefits. She’s especially concerned about the lack of regulation when it comes to the concentration of potency in commercially available products.

The UI is partnering with veterinary researchers at Kansas State University to create a test for marijuana exposure in pets using the analytical technique of mass spectroscopy. The test will provide a positive or negative result of the pet’s exposure including the level of exposure if the test is positive.

Anyone who believes their pet has been exposed to marijuana in any form should take the animal to the nearest veterinary clinic or animal emergency center.