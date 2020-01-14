Probation revoked after farmer’s further fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iroquois County farmer, sentenced to probation for federal crop insurance fraud, is behind bars. 40-year old Jeremy Seggebruch, of Cissna Park, had his probation revoked. A federal judge ordered him to serve 364 days in the federal Bureau of Prisons.

In December 2016, Seggebruch had been sentenced to three years probation for making false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He had under-reported the number of bushels of corn produced in relation to a federal crop insurance claim.

While on probation, Seggebruch was barred from taking part in any USDA programs and was ordered to pay $300,759 in restitution to Heartland Crop Insurance.

At a hearing Thursday, Seggebruch admitted violating his probation by: