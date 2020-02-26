Proactively preparing for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state Department of Public Health is working to limit the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). While it’s not currently spreading in communities either in the state or the U.S., there’s evidence it is spreading throughout communities in other countries.
IDPH says it’s committed to making sure health officials here are prepared. It’s currently assessing hospital capacity availability and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
“As additional cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed in an increasing number of countries, the Illinois Department of Public Health is working with health care providers and local public health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other state agencies to coordinate a robust response and take every possible step we can to prepare,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Illinois has already led the charge, becoming the first state to be able to test for COVID-19 at state laboratories. As we move forward, we are working across city, state, and federal agencies to identify all available resources and ensure we are using every tool to keep our communities safe.”
Since January, IDPH has worked closely with local, state and federal partners to successfully contain the virus in the state, with only two confirmed cases. Efforts have included:
- Becoming the first state to implement testing for COVID-19
- Setting up a statewide hotline for questions about the disease
- Providing guidance and recommendations to local health departments, hospitals, EMS, clinicians and other partners in a variety of areas including:
- Assessment in patients based on risk due to travel or close contact to a confirmed case
- Evaluation and reporting persons under investigation
- Infection control practices
- Precautions for schools, universities/colleges and students
- Isolation/quarantine
- Prevention steps for caregivers and close contacts
- Specimen submission and testing
- Recommended strategies for personal protective equipment use
- Emergency department call triage
- Emergency Medical Services and 911 call center response
- Providing routine briefings to the General Assembly
- Creating a COVID-19 webpage, issuing news releases, hosting press conferences, conducting interviews and providing information on social media.
Officials also encourage people to use mitigation strategies to limit exposure to and the spread of, not only COVID-19, but other communicable diseases. The “everyday preventative actions” include staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, frequent handwashing and routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and objects.
