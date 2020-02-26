Proactively preparing for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state Department of Public Health is working to limit the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). While it’s not currently spreading in communities either in the state or the U.S., there’s evidence it is spreading throughout communities in other countries.

IDPH says it’s committed to making sure health officials here are prepared. It’s currently assessing hospital capacity availability and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

“As additional cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed in an increasing number of countries, the Illinois Department of Public Health is working with health care providers and local public health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other state agencies to coordinate a robust response and take every possible step we can to prepare,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Illinois has already led the charge, becoming the first state to be able to test for COVID-19 at state laboratories. As we move forward, we are working across city, state, and federal agencies to identify all available resources and ensure we are using every tool to keep our communities safe.”

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)



A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

Since January, IDPH has worked closely with local, state and federal partners to successfully contain the virus in the state, with only two confirmed cases. Efforts have included:

Becoming the first state to implement testing for COVID-19

Setting up a statewide hotline for questions about the disease

Providing guidance and recommendations to local health departments, hospitals, EMS, clinicians and other partners in a variety of areas including:

Assessment in patients based on risk due to travel or close contact to a confirmed case Evaluation and reporting persons under investigation Infection control practices Precautions for schools, universities/colleges and students Isolation/quarantine Prevention steps for caregivers and close contacts Specimen submission and testing Recommended strategies for personal protective equipment use Emergency department call triage Emergency Medical Services and 911 call center response

Providing routine briefings to the General Assembly

Creating a COVID-19 webpage, issuing news releases, hosting press conferences, conducting interviews and providing information on social media.

Officials also encourage people to use mitigation strategies to limit exposure to and the spread of, not only COVID-19, but other communicable diseases. The “everyday preventative actions” include staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, frequent handwashing and routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and objects.

