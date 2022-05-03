CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People across Central Illinois are speaking out after learning the Supreme Court could be overturning Roe v. Wade, a reproductive rights case that gives women the option to have an abortion if they choose.

Many pro-choice protests took place across the country and in Central Illinois, including one at the Champaign County Courthouse.

Rev. Leah Roberts-Mosser, pastor of Community United Church of Christ, said she is pro-choice and wants to support people’s rights to healthcare.

“Abortion rights are human rights,” she said. “I think that it’s important we come together as neighbors and a community to help care for one another.”

But not everyone is upset with the Supreme Court’s opinion. Jessica McMahon said she was always pro-life, but fear drove her to get the procedure.

“I got pregnant my senior year of college, my boyfriend was in the military,” McMahon recollected. “I was scared, I didn’t know what to do, nobody told me about insurance, or other options.”

McMahon said her decision caused her grief for years afterward.

“It was a very traumatic experience for me,” McMahon said.

She wants others to know that there are lasting impacts beyond the procedure.

“It doesn’t take away the baby,” McMahon said. “The baby is there, you were a mother from conception. it just adds to the pain.”

Since then, she has found healing though faith.

“God uses everything for good,” McMahon said.

Rev. Roberts-Mosser said that while she recognizes children are a gift from God, she believes anyone with a uterus should have a say in what happens with their body.

“I am a part of a Christian tradition fought for and worked for reproductive rights including abortion rights, they’ve done that for over 60 years.”

McMahon said her beliefs in pro-life have been cemented further since going through an abortion. She said she contacted her former boyfriend and after all this time, he too is still dealing with the emotional trauma of it.