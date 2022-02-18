SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signaled he will take the fight over the legality of his school mask mandate to the Illinois Supreme Court Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, the 4th District Appellate Court dismissed the state’s appeal of a Temporary Restraining Order that declared the governor’s statewide mask mandate “null and void.” That order from the Sangamon County Court put the power at the local level, allowing school districts to decide from themselves if they would require masks in their schools.

It appears the legal battle won’t end there, though. In a statement, Pritzker said he’s “working with the Attorney General to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court.”

“The Governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision and concerned for the health of those in schools – particularly vulnerable children and adults – and the ability to continue in-person learning,” a spokesperson for the Governor in that statement.

“…In the meantime, the Governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place.”

After the Sangamon County TRO was issued, school districts that were not named in the lawsuit were unsure of where they stood.

Governor Pritzker insisted earlier this week before the Appellate’s decision that his mandate was still in effect for schools not named in the lawsuit.