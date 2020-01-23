Pritzker to sign law capping insulin price

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, Governor JB Pritzker will sign a law making Illinois the second state in the country to cap out-of-pocket costs of insulin to $100 per month.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill). It also requires the Department of Insurance, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to issue an insulin pricing report to the public detailing findings on insulin practicing practices and recommendations to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin drugs.

The signing take place after a 10 am press conference and will be attended by diabetes advocates, patients and families affected by skyrocketing insulin costs.