Pritzker to announce Illinois schools closed for the rest of the year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Already in the midst of remote learning after coronavirus concerns shuttered them last month, Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce Friday that schools will not reopen for in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year.

Pritzker is expected to make the announcement during a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Schools have been closed since March 17 — one of the governor’s early moves in the fight against COVID-19 transmission — and were required by the Illinois State Board of Education to fully transition to remote or e-learning on March 31, one day before Pritzker announced the extension of the mandatory, Stay-At-Home executive order to April 30.

When pressed by reporters during daily news briefings as to whether the Stay-At-Home order will be extended into May, Pritzker has hinted at the possibility.

And while school buildings will remain closed, remote learning plans will continue for the duration of the year.

Standardized testing normally required by the state has also been canceled for the rest of the school year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.