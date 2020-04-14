Pritzker: Illinois is “bending the curve” of COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is “in fact, bending the curve” of COVID-19 cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday, adding that the state’s coronavirus doubling rate indicates “a clear demonstration of a deceleration of virus transmission.”

The doubling rate is the rate of the number of days it takes for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, or deaths to double, a key metric in determining any flattening of the curve.

A shorter doubling rate correlates with faster rates of growth.

On March 22, Illinois had a case doubling rate of just over two days, 2.02. And on April 1, the doubling rate was 3.61 days. By April 12, the COVID-19 doubling rate was at just over 8 days.

Pritzker urged people to continue following the executive order he signed nearly a month ago, saying the transmission rate “may go up again if we don’t adhere to the Stay-At-Home order.”

Earlier Tuesday, IDPH officials reported 1,222 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s case total to 23,247. An additional 74 deaths were also reported; 868 people have now died from the coronavirus.

Also Tuesday, officials addressed the state’s hospital and ventilator capacity rates; the Illinois Department of Public Health said that data will now be posted on the department’s website and updated daily.

According to IDPH, 4,238 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of April 13; those that needed to be in an ICU totaled 1,189 with 796 requiring a ventilator. As of April 13, the state has a total of 30,134 hospital beds, with 2,987 of them ICU beds.

Nearly 1,000 of those ICU beds are already in use, putting the percentage of available ICU beds at 33 percent.

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 13 AS OF APRIL 6 Total hospital beds 30,134 28,139 Open 11,165 11,993 In use by COVID patients 4,283 3,680 In use by non-COVID patients 14,686 12,466 Percent of hospital beds available 37% 43% SOURCE: Illinois Department of Public Health

TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 13 AS OF APRIL 6 Total ICU beds 2,987 2,709 Open 994 949 In use by COVID patients 1,189 1,166 In use by non-COVID patients 804 594 Percent of ICU beds available 33% 35% SOURCE: Illinois Department of Public Health

More than half of the state’s ventilators are available, officials said, with 1,742 of 3,140 not in use.

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 13 AS OF APRIL 6 Total ventilators 3,140 2,791 Open 1,742 1,593 In use by COVID patients 796 821 In use by non-COVID patients 602 377 Percent of vents available 55% 57%

Data released by the Illinois State Comptroller on Tuesday indicates that in efforts to increase the state’s overall supply of available ventilators, officials have paid up to $65,000 per unit; responding to a reporter’s question on the topic, Pritzker said the high demand and short supply is “a market that every state has been thrown into.”

“A typical ventilator starts around $25,000, maybe $35-40,000,” he said. “…When we are paying more than that… it’s because the market has bid up the prices.”

According to the comptroller’s data, the state has paid $13 million to a vendor identified as Lolis David for 200 additional ventilators.

In total, costs incurred by the state’s effort to increase supplies of personal protective equipment total around $174 million as of Tuesday.

“This is going to be a very, very difficult financial, fiscal challenge for the state of Illinois,” Pritzker told a reporter when asked about rectifying the additional costs with the state’s budget, which has lost significant revenue in the wake of COVID-19. “We’ll be talking about that later this week.”