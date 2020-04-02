Pritzker details developments on field hospitals

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is on the list for a temporary field hospital site, Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday, adding that details on that specific location will be made available in the coming weeks.

The announcement came after the governor shared new information on similar facilities being added in Chicago, Elgin, Blue Island and Melrose Park.

At McCormick Place in Chicago, an additional 3,000 hospital beds will be added; between Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Metro South in Blue Island, 500 beds will be added; at Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, an additional 230 beds.

“As I’ve said throughout this process, building out hospital capacity is only part of our approach to COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “We also must slow the spread of the virus. If we don’t, there could never be enough hospital capacity to treat all of those who would become ill.”

Five hundred beds will be ready in McCormick Place tomorrow, he said.

Pritzker also used Thursday’s press briefing to point to Illinois’ early adoption of a Stay-At-Home executive order as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19, saying he was “honestly upset about the lack of (similar) early action on a national basis.”

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said Thursday the state total of confirmed COVID-19 7,695 cases now spans 61 of the state’s 102 counties.

During a question and answer session following the briefing, Pritzker said that decisions about whether schools will be closed for the duration of the school year won’t be made until the state hits what’s called a “peak” period of COVID-19 cases.

That would likely happen sometime in mid-April, Pritzker said.