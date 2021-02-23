Pritzker: Bailey campaign launch a “super-spreader event”

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker sounded off on State Sen. Darren Bailey’s campaign kick-off event that took place Monday night with a mostly maskless crowd.

“I heard that that announcement last night was in a room of hundreds of people and no one was wearing a mask,” Pritzker said at an event on Tuesday. “So I am concerned about a super spreader event being caused by someone who’s running for governor.”

This is the second event Bailey has held in Effingham this month with a largely maskless crowd. The first was a forum on February 8th. At that event, WCIA Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell pressed him on concerns of coronavirus transmission.

“As a matter of fact, my jacket’s sitting over there,” Bailey told him at the event. “I carry the mask with me everywhere. I wear it when I feel like I need to wear it. There are places, you know, that mandate it and if I need to go in there, I did this from day one, I’ve always had a mask and got one of my masks.”

But Monday night’s campaign event took place at a place that did mandate the use of masks. Bailey didn’t wear it as he jogged through the cheering crowd to a stage in the ballroom.

A representative of the Keller Convention Center told WCIA masks are mandatory, and they had signs indicating so throughout the building, which WCIA’s crew did see. They also had a table of masks and temperature checks. But beyond that, they said any further questions about enforcement would need to be addressed by Bailey’s campaign team. WCIA reached out for comment but did not receive a response Tuesday.