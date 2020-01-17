Pritzker announces perks for parks

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $29.7 million in grants for 85 projects to help local communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout the state.
“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Governor Pritzker said. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”
The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The OSLAD program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds. When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.
The OSLAD program has invested $403.2 million in 1,729 local park projects since its inception in 1987. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.
|GRANT RECIPIENT
|PROJECT TITLE
|COUNTY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|Algonquin Village of
|Stoneybrook Park Development Project
|McHenry
|$400,000.00
|Arcola, City of
|Arcola Kelly Moore Memorial Park Improvements
|Douglas
|$400,000.00
|Arlington Heights Park District
|Recreation Park Master Plan
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Berwyn Park District
|27th Place Park Improvement
|Cook
|$178,700.00
|Black Hawk Park District
|Meridian Park Pool Project
|Jo Daviess
|$400,000.00
|Bolingbrook Park District
|Century Park Development
|Will
|$400,000.00
|Brookfield Village of
|Redevelopment of Candy Cane Park
|Cook
|$340,000.00
|Byron Park District
|Donald B. Johnson Riverfront Park Development Project
|Ogle
|$400,000.00
|Calumet City, City of
|New Park Development by the River
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Carbondale Park District
|Marberry Arboretum Accessible Trails and Fishing Pier
|Jackson
|$360,000.00
|Champaign Park District
|Spalding Park Development
|Champaign
|$347,000.00
|Chicago Park District
|Jackson Park – Park Redevelopment
|Cook
|$625,000.00
|Chicago Park District
|Sherwood Park – Park Redevelopment
|Cook
|$275,000.00
|Chicago Park District
|Improving Amenities for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration at Big Marsh Park
|Cook
|$900,000.00
|Chicago Park District
|La Follette Park – Park Redevelopment
|Cook
|$302,500.00
|Chicago Park District
|Murray Park – Park Redevelopment
|Cook
|$197,500.00
|Clark County Park District
|Recreation enhancement project
|Clark
|$224,700.00
|DeKalb Park District
|Welsh Park
|DeKalb
|$395,800.00
|Des Plaines Park District
|Lake Park
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Des Plaines Park District
|Centennial Park Land Acquisition
|Cook
|$112,100.00
|Downers Grove Park District
|McCollum Park
|DuPage
|$400,000.00
|Dundee Township Park District
|Hickory Hills Park
|Kane
|$363,800.00
|Effingham Water Authority
|Lake Sara Pearson Peninsula Park Development
|Effingham
|$400,000.00
|Elburn, Village of
|Elburn Station Unit 1 Park
|Kane
|$390,900.00
|Elizabeth, Village of
|Terrapin Park Splash Pad
|Jo Daviess
|$168,200.00
|Elk Grove Park District
|Hattendorf Park
|Cook
|$266,800.00
|Franklin Park, Park District of
|Timber Park
|Cook
|$248,200.00
|Freeport Park District
|Oakdale Nature Preserve Improvements
|Stephenson
|$400,000.00
|Glen Ellyn Park District
|Newton Park
|DuPage
|$400,000.00
|Glencoe Park District
|Lincoln Playground
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Glendale Heights, Village of
|Camera Park
|DuPage
|$400,000.00
|Godfrey, Village of
|Glazebrook Park Expansion
|Madison
|$400,000.00
|Hanover Township
|Izaak Walton Reserve
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Hazel Crest, Village of
|175th Street Park
|Cook
|$396,000.00
|Highland Park Park District
|Community Park Development
|Lake
|$400,000.00
|Highwood, City of
|Everts Park Phase I
|Lake
|$400,000.00
|Hinsdale, Village of
|Community Pool Redevelopment
|DuPage/Cook
|$400,000.00
|Hoffman Estates Park District Inc.
|Birch Park Revitalization Project
|Cook
|$225,000.00
|Homewood-Flossmoor Park District
|Homewood Estates Park
|Cook
|$292,700.00
|Itasca Park District
|Itasca Waterpark Bathhouse
|DuPage
|$400,000.00
|Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy District
|Short-Term Camping Facility
|Jackson
|$400,000.00
|La Salle, City of
|Rotary Park Expansion Project
|La Salle
|$400,000.00
|Lake Zurich, Village of
|Paulus Park
|Lake
|$400,000.00
|Lockport Township Park District
|Dellwood Park
|Will
|$400,000.00
|Lombard Park District
|Four Seasons Park
|DuPage
|$400,000.00
|Mahomet, Village of
|Mahomet Barber Park Improvements – Phase 1
|Champaign
|$400,000.00
|Maywood, Village of
|Fred Hampton Pool Renovation Project
|Cook
|$333,000.00
|Melrose Park, Village of
|Silver Creek Interpretive Trail and Canoe/Kayak Launch
|Cook
|$163,000.00
|Mokena Community Park District
|Whisper Creek Park District
|Will
|$380,000.00
|Morton Grove Park District
|Austin Park Redevelopment
|Cook
|$223,700.00
|New Berlin, Village of
|Park Improvements
|Sangamon
|$300,000.00
|New Lenox Community Park District
|Sky Harbor Park Development
|Will
|$400,000.00
|Nokomis Park District
|Swimming Pool Improvements at Memorial Park
|Montgomery
|$350,000.00
|Oak Brook Park District
|Autumn Oaks Property
|DuPage
|$400,000.00
|Oak Lawn Park District
|Lawn Manor Park
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Oak Park, Park District of
|Carroll Park Land Acquisition
|Cook
|$192,000.00
|Oak Park, Park District of
|Rehm Park Improvements
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Olney, City of
|Olney City Park Multi-Use Trail, Road Improvement, Restroom Facility and Pavilion Roof
|Richland
|$206,700.00
|Olympia Field Park District
|Sgt. Means Park Phase I
|Cook
|$175,700.00
|Oswegoland Park District
|Andover Park Development
|Kendall
|$376,300.00
|Ottawa, City of
|Thornton Park
|LaSalle
|$305,100.00
|Palatine Park District
|Maple Park
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Park Forest, Village of
|Somonauk Nature Adventure Park
|Cook
|$395,000.00
|Park Ridge Park District
|Woodland Park Project
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Pekin Park District
|Mineral Springs Park Improvements
|Tazewell
|$400,000.00
|Peoria Park District
|Forest Park Nature Center
|Peoria
|$526,000.00
|Plainfield Park District
|Eaton Preserve Renovation
|Will
|$400,000.00
|River Trails Park District
|Aspen Trails Park
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Riverdale Park District
|Riverdale Park Restoration
|Cook
|$278,600.00
|Robbins, Village of
|Robbins Community Park
|Cook
|$220,000.00
|Rockford Park District
|Keye-Mallquist Park
|Winnebago
|$275,000.00
|Rolling Meadows Park District
|Cardinal Drive Inclusive Playground
|Cook
|$312,600.00
|Romeoville, Village of
|Lake Strini
|Will
|$382,800.00
|Roselle Park District
|Odlum Park
|DuPage
|$177,900.00
|Round Lake Area Park District
|Sports Center Park
|Lake
|$400,000.00
|Salem, City of
|Addy and Friends Inclusive Playground
|Marion
|$210,700.00
|Springfield Park District
|Iles Park Redevelopment
|Sangamon
|$400,000.00
|Sycamore Park District
|Memorial Park Development
|DeKalb
|$400,000.00
|Tinley Park District
|Volunteer Park Renovation Project
|Cook
|$400,000.00
|Urbana Park District
|Blair Park Revitalization Project
|Champaign
|$400,000.00
|Wamac, City of
|Park Improvement Project
|Marion
|$138,600.00
|Waterloo Park District
|Waterloo All Access Splash Pad
|Monroe
|$400,000.00
|Waukegan Park District
|Victory Park Reno
|Lake
|$400,000.00
|Wenona, City of
|City Park Playground Replacement Project
|Marshall
|$25,000.00
|Wheeling Park District
|Childerley Park Development
|Cook/Lake
|$400,000.00