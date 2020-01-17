1  of  8
Closings
Pritzker announces perks for parks

Local News

by: , www.illinois.gov

Urbana park path

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $29.7 million in grants for 85 projects to help local communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout the state.

“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Governor Pritzker said. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The OSLAD program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds. When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

The OSLAD program has invested $403.2 million in 1,729 local park projects since its inception in 1987. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.

GRANT RECIPIENTPROJECT TITLECOUNTYGRANT AMOUNT
Algonquin Village ofStoneybrook Park Development ProjectMcHenry $400,000.00
Arcola, City ofArcola Kelly Moore Memorial Park ImprovementsDouglas $400,000.00
Arlington Heights Park DistrictRecreation Park Master PlanCook $400,000.00
Berwyn Park District27th Place Park ImprovementCook $178,700.00
Black Hawk Park DistrictMeridian Park Pool ProjectJo Daviess $400,000.00
Bolingbrook Park DistrictCentury Park DevelopmentWill $400,000.00
Brookfield Village ofRedevelopment of Candy Cane ParkCook $340,000.00
Byron Park DistrictDonald B. Johnson Riverfront Park Development ProjectOgle $400,000.00
Calumet City, City ofNew Park Development by the RiverCook $400,000.00
Carbondale Park District Marberry Arboretum Accessible Trails and Fishing PierJackson $360,000.00
Champaign Park DistrictSpalding Park DevelopmentChampaign $347,000.00
Chicago Park DistrictJackson Park – Park RedevelopmentCook $625,000.00
Chicago Park DistrictSherwood Park – Park RedevelopmentCook $275,000.00
Chicago Park DistrictImproving Amenities for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration at Big Marsh ParkCook $900,000.00
Chicago Park DistrictLa Follette Park – Park RedevelopmentCook $302,500.00
Chicago Park DistrictMurray Park – Park RedevelopmentCook $197,500.00
Clark County Park DistrictRecreation enhancement projectClark      $224,700.00
DeKalb Park DistrictWelsh ParkDeKalb $395,800.00
Des Plaines Park DistrictLake ParkCook $400,000.00
Des Plaines Park DistrictCentennial Park Land AcquisitionCook $112,100.00
Downers Grove Park DistrictMcCollum ParkDuPage $400,000.00
Dundee Township Park DistrictHickory Hills ParkKane $363,800.00
Effingham Water AuthorityLake Sara Pearson Peninsula Park DevelopmentEffingham $400,000.00
Elburn, Village ofElburn Station Unit 1 ParkKane$390,900.00
Elizabeth, Village ofTerrapin Park Splash PadJo Daviess $168,200.00
Elk Grove Park DistrictHattendorf ParkCook $266,800.00
Franklin Park, Park District ofTimber ParkCook $248,200.00
    
Freeport Park DistrictOakdale Nature Preserve ImprovementsStephenson $400,000.00
Glen Ellyn Park DistrictNewton ParkDuPage$400,000.00
Glencoe Park DistrictLincoln PlaygroundCook $400,000.00
Glendale Heights, Village ofCamera ParkDuPage $400,000.00
Godfrey, Village of Glazebrook Park ExpansionMadison $400,000.00
Hanover TownshipIzaak Walton ReserveCook $400,000.00
Hazel Crest, Village of 175th Street ParkCook $396,000.00
Highland Park Park DistrictCommunity Park DevelopmentLake $400,000.00
Highwood, City ofEverts Park Phase ILake $400,000.00
Hinsdale, Village ofCommunity Pool RedevelopmentDuPage/Cook $400,000.00
Hoffman Estates Park District Inc.Birch Park Revitalization ProjectCook $225,000.00
Homewood-Flossmoor Park DistrictHomewood Estates ParkCook $292,700.00
Itasca Park DistrictItasca Waterpark BathhouseDuPage $400,000.00
Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy DistrictShort-Term Camping FacilityJackson $400,000.00
La Salle, City ofRotary Park Expansion ProjectLa Salle $400,000.00
Lake Zurich, Village ofPaulus ParkLake $400,000.00
Lockport Township Park DistrictDellwood ParkWill $400,000.00
Lombard Park DistrictFour Seasons ParkDuPage$400,000.00
Mahomet, Village ofMahomet Barber Park Improvements – Phase 1Champaign $400,000.00
Maywood, Village of Fred Hampton Pool Renovation ProjectCook $333,000.00
Melrose Park, Village ofSilver Creek Interpretive Trail and Canoe/Kayak LaunchCook $163,000.00
Mokena Community Park DistrictWhisper Creek Park DistrictWill $380,000.00
Morton Grove Park DistrictAustin Park RedevelopmentCook $223,700.00
    
New Berlin, Village ofPark ImprovementsSangamon $300,000.00
New Lenox Community Park DistrictSky Harbor Park DevelopmentWill $400,000.00
Nokomis Park DistrictSwimming Pool Improvements at Memorial ParkMontgomery $350,000.00
Oak Brook Park DistrictAutumn Oaks PropertyDuPage $400,000.00
Oak Lawn Park DistrictLawn Manor ParkCook $400,000.00
Oak Park, Park District ofCarroll Park Land AcquisitionCook $192,000.00
Oak Park, Park District ofRehm Park ImprovementsCook $400,000.00
Olney, City ofOlney City Park Multi-Use Trail, Road Improvement, Restroom Facility and Pavilion RoofRichland $206,700.00
Olympia Field Park DistrictSgt. Means Park Phase ICook $175,700.00
Oswegoland Park DistrictAndover Park DevelopmentKendall $376,300.00
Ottawa, City ofThornton ParkLaSalle $305,100.00
Palatine Park DistrictMaple ParkCook $400,000.00
Park Forest, Village ofSomonauk Nature Adventure ParkCook $395,000.00
Park Ridge Park DistrictWoodland Park ProjectCook $400,000.00
Pekin Park DistrictMineral Springs Park ImprovementsTazewell $400,000.00
Peoria Park DistrictForest Park Nature CenterPeoria $526,000.00
Plainfield Park DistrictEaton Preserve RenovationWill $400,000.00
River Trails Park DistrictAspen Trails ParkCook $400,000.00
Riverdale Park District Riverdale Park RestorationCook $278,600.00
Robbins, Village ofRobbins Community ParkCook $220,000.00
Rockford Park DistrictKeye-Mallquist ParkWinnebago $275,000.00
Rolling Meadows Park DistrictCardinal Drive Inclusive PlaygroundCook $312,600.00
Romeoville, Village ofLake StriniWill $382,800.00
Roselle Park DistrictOdlum ParkDuPage $177,900.00
Round Lake Area Park DistrictSports Center ParkLake $400,000.00
Salem, City ofAddy and Friends Inclusive PlaygroundMarion $210,700.00
Springfield Park DistrictIles Park RedevelopmentSangamon $400,000.00
Sycamore Park DistrictMemorial Park DevelopmentDeKalb $400,000.00
Tinley Park DistrictVolunteer Park Renovation ProjectCook $400,000.00
Urbana Park DistrictBlair Park Revitalization ProjectChampaign $400,000.00
Wamac, City ofPark Improvement ProjectMarion $138,600.00
Waterloo Park DistrictWaterloo All Access Splash PadMonroe $400,000.00
Waukegan Park DistrictVictory Park RenoLake $400,000.00
Wenona, City ofCity Park Playground Replacement ProjectMarshall $25,000.00
Wheeling Park DistrictChilderley Park DevelopmentCook/Lake $400,000.00

