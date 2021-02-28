Prison guard fatally stabbed by inmate to be buried in Decatur

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WCIA) — An Indiana state prison guard will be returning to his final resting spot in Decatur on Monday.

Lt. Eugene Lasco “paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we are forever indebted to his service,” says Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC) Commisioner Robert Carter.

An IDOC press release says Lasco, who was known among his colleagues as a ‘true team member,’ rushed in to aid Sgt. Padrick Schmitt after an inmate attacked and stabbed him on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The release says Lasco was also stabbed by the inmate, identified by police as 38-year-old Tymetri Campbell.

The inmate is serving a 130-year prison sentence for three murder convictions from 2004.

Schmitt and Lasco were taken to Franciscan Hospital, where Lasco died. The release says Schmitt was transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., and is in stable condition.

Carter says Lasco’s sacrifice will not be forgotten. Additionally, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half staff in LaPorte County on Sunday.

The 57-year-old man served IDOC for over 11 years. He worked as a locksmith and was formerly a member of the emergency squad. Lasco also served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat, and earned several service accolades.

Lasco is survived by his wife, two children, three step-children, nine grandchildren, and two brothers, says his obituary. It adds he was born to Paul and Hester Lasco on July 6, 1963, in Decatur.

Root Funeral Homes says services are planned Sunday afternoon in Michigan City, Ind.

There will be a short ceremony to remove his body at 8 a.m. Monday, March 1, and then he will be taken to Graceland Cemetery in Decatur by a full police escort.