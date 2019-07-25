Prime pickin’ for peaches, pecans & blueberries

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you drove by Farm & Fleet Thursday, you may have noticed a long line of people outside a semi-truck. The Tree Ripe Fruit Company brings fresh fruit to almost 200 locations throughout three states. It’s been doing it for 29-years.

Thursday, it brought Georgia peaches and pecans along with Michigan blueberries. Company leaders say they do it because they want to make sure people have access to the best product. He says he’s been coming to Champaign-Urbana for the last six years. This year, they had to bring a second shipment of fruit to keep the crowd happy.