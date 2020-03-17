Primary day proceeds

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Election officials say a record number of people voted early for the 2020 primary.

Leading into Monday, 504,000 early votes were cast and 294,000 mail ballots were sent to voters. At the same point in 2016, 400,000 early votes had been cast and 160,000 ballots had been mailed.

Election officials say they are moving forward with Tuesday’s primary because much of the voting has already occurred and, at this time, they aren’t able to find a future date which would be less impacted by COVID-19. They also say all mail ballots aren’t an option because it would prevent disabled voters from being able to cast paper ballots.

More safety measures are expected to be in effect at polling places. Officials are asking people to stand farther apart in line. They’re also disinfecting surfaces like voting machines, laptops, tablets, pens and keyboards. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will be available and bathrooms will be stocked with more soap.