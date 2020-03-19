Prices plummeting during sheltering in place?

LONDON, Ky. (WCIA) — At least one gas station in the country is selling the fuel for less than a dollar a gallon. GasBuddy confirmed Thursday morning a station in London, Kentucky, lowered its price to $0.99/gallon.

It’s the first in the nation to reach the mark GasBuddy had been anticipating could pop up in the Great Lakes states a week ago. Other stations in the area are selling gas for about $1.85/gallon.

“Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’re in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing.”