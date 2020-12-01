Previously undiscovered heart defect flares during COVID-19 illness; man now faces double bypass surgery

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of three that contracted COVID-19 now faces new medical challenges.

Brandy Voss was the first of her family to be diagnosed with the virus. Her four-year-old son, Conner, who has autism and is non-verbal, and her husband, Adam, later tested positive. Their diagnoses came despite Brandy’s attempts to isolate and prevent the spread within her home. While Brandy and Conner both recovered, Adam had a few pre-existing conditions that made his battle with COVID-19 tougher. Adam ultimately learned he also had a previously undetected heart defect after it flared up while he was sick.

The day before Thanksgiving, after a stress test and CT scan showed troubling results, Adam was told to check into the ER. He was told he had a 100% blockage in his left anterior descending (LAD) artery and a 70% blockage of a supply artery. The 36-year-old father now faces a double bypass.

Brandy told WCIA her family is scared because they aren’t sure yet if the bypass will take. If it’s unsuccessful, he’ll need a heart transplant instead.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for the Voss family to pay for medical expenses and other bills that could arise due to the loss of his income while he recovers. They’ve set a goal of $5,000.