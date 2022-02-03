Preventing winter storm-related injuries

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Emergency rooms can get busy during winter storms. When there’s a lot of snow, people slip and fall, or overwork their hearts while shoveling.

But Emergency Room Physician Kurt Bloomstrand said Wednesday that OSF has been calmer than usual, and that’s because people might be listening to doctor’s advice and staying inside.

“That is a good sign that people seem to be taking that advice and only going out if they absolutely have to, but we are seeing our fair share of injuries related to the snow event,” Bloomstrand said.

Bloomstrand said so far, he’s been seeing injuries from people falling while leaving their houses or trying to clear snow. As the storm continues, he wants to warn those with health problems to avoid over-exerting themselves. If you need to shovel, take frequent breaks or let someone else do it for you.

So if you absolutely have to shovel today, how can you avoid getting injured?

Adam Johnson is a physical therapist at Carle. He said to try to keep an arch in your back and point your feet and shovel in the same direction. Something as simple as twisting the handle too much can cause an injury.

“Twisting, bending and lifting altogether with a heavy snow shovel – those are things that’ll blow out lower backs,” Johnson said. “So try not to get too much weight on the shovel at one time.”

Johnson said many back strains can heal by themselves. If you’re not so lucky, you can end up in physical therapy for three to six months.