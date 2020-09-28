Preschoolers test positive for COVID-19 in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County are tied to a family, Public Health Administrator Doug Toole reported.

Seventeen new cases were announced Monday, bringing the county to an overall total of 655 positive cases of coronavirus.

Among the seventeen newly-confirmed cases were:

Two residents in their 70s

Two residents in their 60s

One resident in their 50s

Two people in their 40s

Four people in their 30s

One person in their 20s

One teenager

Two grade-school-aged children

Two preschoolers

One hundred cases are currently considered “active.” Ten people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Toole added Monday that a mobile testing unit will be at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School on Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.