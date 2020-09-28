Preschoolers test positive for COVID-19 in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County are tied to a family, Public Health Administrator Doug Toole reported.
Seventeen new cases were announced Monday, bringing the county to an overall total of 655 positive cases of coronavirus.
Among the seventeen newly-confirmed cases were:
- Two residents in their 70s
- Two residents in their 60s
- One resident in their 50s
- Two people in their 40s
- Four people in their 30s
- One person in their 20s
- One teenager
- Two grade-school-aged children
- Two preschoolers
One hundred cases are currently considered “active.” Ten people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Toole added Monday that a mobile testing unit will be at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School on Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.